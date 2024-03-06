Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,154 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.1% of Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $16,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 194,762 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $174.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $162.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 60.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.12 and a 52-week high of $180.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total transaction of $1,020,764,145.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 982,252,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,140,165,034.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total transaction of $1,020,764,145.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 982,252,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,140,165,034.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total value of $523,807.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,239,226.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,154,954 shares of company stock valued at $5,495,209,626. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

