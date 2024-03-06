Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its position in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 38.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,947 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HOOD. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $2,900,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,377,154.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 227,859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total value of $2,634,050.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 226,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,616,883.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $2,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,134 shares in the company, valued at $3,377,154.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,496,542 shares of company stock valued at $33,051,801. Corporate insiders own 20.81% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets stock opened at $15.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.55 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.52 and a 200-day moving average of $10.90. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $17.22.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $471.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.73 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 7.87% and a negative net margin of 29.01%. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Robinhood Markets from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.14.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

