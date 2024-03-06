Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,078 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Roblox were worth $3,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 788,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,481,000 after purchasing an additional 39,203 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Roblox by 7.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Roblox by 949.3% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 20,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 18,150 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Roblox by 265.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,390,000 after buying an additional 226,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Roblox by 62.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 92,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after buying an additional 35,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RBLX. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Roblox from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Roblox from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Wolfe Research raised Roblox from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Roblox from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

In other news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total value of $177,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 228,942 shares in the company, valued at $10,181,050.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Roblox news, CEO David Baszucki sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $8,818,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Reinstra sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total value of $177,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 228,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,181,050.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 635,220 shares of company stock worth $27,808,606. 27.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RBLX opened at $38.88 on Wednesday. Roblox Co. has a twelve month low of $24.88 and a twelve month high of $47.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.71 and a 200-day moving average of $36.52.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.05. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 770.71% and a negative net margin of 41.15%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

