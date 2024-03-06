Rockhopper Exploration (OTCMKTS:RCKHF) Trading 3% Higher

Rockhopper Exploration plc (OTCMKTS:RCKHF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. 2,368 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 17,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

Rockhopper Exploration Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.15.

Rockhopper Exploration Company Profile

Rockhopper Exploration plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in the United Kingdom. It engages in the exploration, appraisal, and exploitation of its oil and gas acreage primarily in the North Falkland Basin and the Greater Mediterranean region. The company holds 35% working interest in the PL003a, PL003b, PL004a, PL004b, PL004c, PL005, PL032, PL033 production licenses in North Falkland Basin.

