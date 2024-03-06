Rosenblatt Securities Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $100.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on MRVL. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.52.

Marvell Technology Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $78.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.06 billion, a PE ratio of -121.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Marvell Technology has a one year low of $36.64 and a one year high of $80.09.

In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.98, for a total value of $339,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 119,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,097,573.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.98, for a total value of $339,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 119,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,097,573.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $1,770,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 809,287 shares in the company, valued at $47,747,933. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 201,000 shares of company stock worth $12,506,090 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 118,898.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,452,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,313,242,000 after purchasing an additional 62,400,056 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 13,107.9% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 32,634,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,950,859,000 after purchasing an additional 32,387,593 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $510,085,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $511,215,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,468,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,495,264,000 after buying an additional 5,739,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

