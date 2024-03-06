Roth CH Acquisition I (OTCMKTS:ROCHU) Trading Down 0.1%

Roth CH Acquisition I Co. (OTCMKTS:ROCHU – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.78 and last traded at $6.78. Approximately 501 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 2,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.79.

Roth CH Acquisition I Stock Down 0.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.41.

About Roth CH Acquisition I

Roth CH Acquisition I Co focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other business combination with one or various businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

