Roth Ch Acquisition V (NASDAQ:ROCLU) Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of Roth Ch Acquisition V Co. (NASDAQ:ROCLU – Get Free Report) fell 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.77 and last traded at $10.77. 126 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.90.

Roth Ch Acquisition V Stock Down 1.2 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.64.

Roth Ch Acquisition V Company Profile

Roth Ch Acquisition V Co does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of business services, consumer, healthcare, wellness, technology, and sustainability sectors.

