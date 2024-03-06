Royal Bank of Canada Increases Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) Price Target to $16.00

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 52.38% from the company’s current price.

Get Fusion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fusion Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Fusion Pharmaceuticals

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.7 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fusion Pharmaceuticals

Shares of FUSN opened at $10.50 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $760.31 million, a PE ratio of -6.44 and a beta of -0.85. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $13.99. The company has a quick ratio of 11.63, a current ratio of 11.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 883.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 2,064.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. 72.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines in Canada and the United States. Its lead product candidates include FPI-2265 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat prostate-specific membrane antigens; and FPI-1434 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial as a monotherapy in patients with solid tumors expressing insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.