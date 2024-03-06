Royal Bank of Canada Increases MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target to C$32.00

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.03% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MEG. CIBC reduced their target price on MEG Energy from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on MEG Energy from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. ATB Capital upped their target price on MEG Energy from C$31.50 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$28.00 target price on MEG Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on MEG Energy from C$28.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$30.00.

MEG Energy Price Performance

Shares of TSE:MEG opened at C$28.82 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$25.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$25.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.51, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.17. MEG Energy has a 12 month low of C$17.79 and a 12 month high of C$30.00.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C($0.22). MEG Energy had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of C$1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.40 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MEG Energy will post 2.5862069 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

