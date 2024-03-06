Royal Bank of Canada Upgrades DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) to Outperform

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $175.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $130.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.69% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DASH. Roth Mkm upped their price target on DoorDash from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Susquehanna upped their price target on DoorDash from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on DoorDash from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on DoorDash from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DoorDash currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.32.

DoorDash Stock Performance

DASH stock opened at $130.90 on Monday. DoorDash has a fifty-two week low of $51.50 and a fifty-two week high of $134.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.38. The company has a market cap of $52.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.54, a P/E/G ratio of 52.60 and a beta of 1.78.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 8.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.63) EPS. Equities analysts predict that DoorDash will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total value of $13,882,239.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.08, for a total transaction of $6,973,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,264,053.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total value of $13,882,239.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 386,084 shares of company stock valued at $40,587,820 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoorDash

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in DoorDash by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in DoorDash by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in DoorDash by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in DoorDash by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

