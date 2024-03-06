Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,699 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Royal Gold by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 36,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam raised its position in Royal Gold by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 9,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in Royal Gold by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 44,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,681,000 after purchasing an additional 17,283 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in Royal Gold by 151.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 8,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Royal Gold by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,280,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $455,165,000 after purchasing an additional 54,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Trading Up 0.1 %

RGLD opened at $110.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.70. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.55 and a 52 week high of $147.82.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:RGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $152.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.32 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 39.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is currently 43.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on RGLD. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Royal Gold from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. National Bank Financial raised Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Royal Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.56.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Randy Shefman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.18, for a total transaction of $52,090.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $986,897.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

