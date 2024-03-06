Royal Mail (LON:RMG) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $207.00

Royal Mail plc (LON:RMG – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 207 ($2.63) and traded as low as GBX 196.90 ($2.50). Royal Mail shares last traded at GBX 207 ($2.63), with a volume of 4,361,451 shares.

Royal Mail Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 207 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.49, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of £1.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 339.34.

Royal Mail Company Profile

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider. The company offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. It also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters. In addition, the company operates ground-based parcel delivery networks in Europe that covers 40 countries and nation states.

