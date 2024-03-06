Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Susquehanna

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at Susquehanna in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $6.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $5.00. Susquehanna’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Rush Street Interactive alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive Trading Down 6.7 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Rush Street Interactive stock opened at $5.28 on Monday. Rush Street Interactive has a 1-year low of $2.77 and a 1-year high of $6.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.54 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.58.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 387.2% in the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 309,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 246,189 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,836,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,483,000 after acquiring an additional 451,171 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth $492,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth $611,000. 20.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rush Street Interactive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, and other countries. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Street Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Street Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.