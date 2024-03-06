Safe & Green (NASDAQ:SGBX) Shares Down 6.1%

Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SGBX – Get Free Report) shares dropped 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.26 and last traded at $0.26. Approximately 91,844 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 189,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

Safe & Green Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.38 and its 200 day moving average is $0.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of -2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Safe & Green stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SGBX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 52,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.44% of Safe & Green at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

About Safe & Green

Safe & Green Holdings Corp. designs and modifies code-engineered cargo shipping containers and purpose-built modules for commercial, industrial, and residential building construction in the United States. The company redesigns, repurposes, and convert heavy-gauge steel cargo shipping containers into SGBlocks, which are green building blocks for construction.

