SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 44.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SAP by 130.8% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SAP by 121.0% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAP Stock Performance

Shares of SAP stock opened at $187.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $170.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.70. SAP SE has a 1-year low of $113.64 and a 1-year high of $191.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The software maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.17). SAP had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of SAP from $147.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SAP from $156.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SAP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.50.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

