Sasol (OTCMKTS:SASOF) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Sasol Limited (OTCMKTS:SASOF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.25 and last traded at $7.25. Approximately 871 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 1,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.61.
Sasol Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.13.
Sasol Company Profile
Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. It offers alumina, such as battery materials, catalyst supports, abrasives and polishing, and polymer additives; cobalt fischer-tropsch; carbon-based products; recarburiser; graphite electrodes; mono-ethylene glycol, ethylene, propylene, sasfroth blends, sodium cyanide, caustic soda, hydrochloric acid, sulfuric acid, calcium chloride, chlorine, alcohols, aromatic blends, methyl alcohol, polyethylene, polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, cresols, xylenols, phenols, limestone ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate solution, and nitric acid.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Sasol
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Boeing Wants to Buy Its Supplier on Recent Drama, Here’s Why
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Cava Group Serves Up 60% Gain Amid Strong Post-IPO Buying
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Gitlab Goes on Sale: The AI Bubble Burst for This Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Sasol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sasol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.