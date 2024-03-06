Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Rating Reiterated by Benchmark

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Benchmark in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $68.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock. Benchmark’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 36.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

SLB has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.87.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SLB

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of SLB stock opened at $49.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.80. Schlumberger has a 52 week low of $42.73 and a 52 week high of $62.12.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 21.97%. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $1,052,607.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,623,855.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 242,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,816,212.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $1,052,607.15. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,623,855.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,441 shares of company stock worth $8,972,947 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schlumberger

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1,355.9% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Schlumberger

(Get Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.