Scope Industries (OTCMKTS:SCPJ) Shares Up 5.3%

Shares of Scope Industries (OTCMKTS:SCPJ – Get Free Report) shot up 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $317.00 and last traded at $317.00. 6 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $301.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $317.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $361.99.

Scope Industries Company Profile

Scope Industries offers waste material recycling services in the United States. It operates plants for the collection and processing of bakery waste materials into a food supplement for animals. The company sells this food supplement to poultry farms, dairies, feed lots, and pet food manufacturers. Scope Industries also owns and operates a plant in Vernon, California, where certain bakery waste material is processed and converted into edible breadcrumbs for human consumption.

