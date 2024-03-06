Scotiabank Lowers W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Price Target to $60.00

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. JMP Securities lowered shares of W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.70.

WPC opened at $56.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. W. P. Carey has a 12 month low of $51.36 and a 12 month high of $82.68.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $410.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.04 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 40.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that W. P. Carey will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WPC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in W. P. Carey by 438.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

