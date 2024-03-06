Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) PT Raised to $65.00

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 1.59% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.29.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE SMG opened at $63.98 on Monday. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 1-year low of $43.67 and a 1-year high of $86.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.50. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 1.69.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.62) by $0.17. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 11.52% and a negative return on equity of 44.37%. The company had revenue of $410.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.02) EPS. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In related news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 1,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total transaction of $79,945.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,918 shares in the company, valued at $1,314,347.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 1,394 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total value of $79,945.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,314,347.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 15,000 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $876,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,881,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,671,891.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,919 shares of company stock worth $3,804,672. 26.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,330,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,837,000 after buying an additional 1,283,911 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the third quarter worth $28,336,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,543,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,370,000 after purchasing an additional 531,160 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter worth $27,699,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter worth $29,141,000. Institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

