SEA (NYSE:SE) Price Target Increased to $55.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

SEA (NYSE:SE – Free Report) had its target price upped by Bank of America from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of SEA from $45.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SEA from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of SEA from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of SEA from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of SEA from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $71.14.

NYSE:SE opened at $55.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.44. The company has a market capitalization of $31.48 billion, a PE ratio of 48.47 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. SEA has a 52-week low of $34.35 and a 52-week high of $88.84.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. SEA had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that SEA will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SE. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in SEA by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,531 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in SEA by 204.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 506 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in SEA by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 670 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in SEA by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 788 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SEA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 72.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

