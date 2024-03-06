SEA (NYSE:SE) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

SEA (NYSE:SE – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Sanford C. Bernstein from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SE. Benchmark decreased their target price on SEA from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Citigroup raised SEA from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded SEA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SEA from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut SEA from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $71.14.

SEA Price Performance

SE opened at $55.74 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.26 and a 200 day moving average of $40.44. SEA has a 52-week low of $34.35 and a 52-week high of $88.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $31.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.47 and a beta of 1.50.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. SEA had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SEA will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 13.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,613 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 16.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,531 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 1.0% in the second quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC now owns 24,801 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 2.2% in the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 12,427 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SEA

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

