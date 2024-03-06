SEA (NYSE:SE) Price Target Increased to $72.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

SEA (NYSE:SE – Free Report) had its price target raised by Wedbush from $45.00 to $72.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SEA from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $43.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark decreased their price target on SEA from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley cut SEA from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on SEA from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised SEA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $71.14.

SEA Price Performance

Shares of SEA stock opened at $55.74 on Tuesday. SEA has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $88.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.26 and its 200 day moving average is $40.44. The stock has a market cap of $31.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.47 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.70.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.13). SEA had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. SEA’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SEA will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $640,219,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of SEA by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 34,183,394 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,384,427,000 after buying an additional 8,045,977 shares during the period. Charles Lim Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of SEA by 150.0% during the second quarter. Charles Lim Capital Ltd now owns 5,000,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $290,200,000 after buying an additional 2,999,800 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of SEA by 12,344.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,655,668 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $107,555,000 after buying an additional 2,634,327 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of SEA by 92.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,418,102 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $409,473,000 after buying an additional 1,638,408 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

