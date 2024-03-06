Short Interest in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) Increases By 5.2%

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,500 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the January 31st total of 49,900 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 57,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Get Ituran Location and Control alerts:

Ituran Location and Control Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Ituran Location and Control stock opened at $26.48 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.96. The company has a market cap of $526.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.16. Ituran Location and Control has a 1 year low of $20.35 and a 1 year high of $31.01.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $77.81 million for the quarter. Ituran Location and Control had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 28.61%.

Ituran Location and Control Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ituran Location and Control

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. This is a positive change from Ituran Location and Control’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Ituran Location and Control’s payout ratio is 65.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITRN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 11,714.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 88,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 4,502 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Ituran Location and Control in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 307,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,111,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the period.

Ituran Location and Control Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. It operates through two segments, Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics services segment offers stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which enables to locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ituran Location and Control Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ituran Location and Control and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.