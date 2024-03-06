Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Trading Down 2.8%

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Free Report) traded down 2.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.35 and last traded at $0.35. 54,161 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 14,795,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

Silvergate Capital Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $11.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silvergate Capital

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SI. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 338.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 22,035 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Silvergate Capital by 68.1% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 43,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 17,623 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Silvergate Capital in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Silvergate Capital by 500.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 4,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 94.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.