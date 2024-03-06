Sinotruk (Hong Kong) (OTCMKTS:SHKLY) Trading 10% Higher

Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Limited (OTCMKTS:SHKLY – Get Free Report) shares traded up 10% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $126.52 and last traded at $126.52. 772 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.00.

Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.46 and a 200 day moving average of $96.53.

Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of heavy-duty trucks, medium-heavy duty trucks, light duty trucks, buses, and related parts and components in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Heavy Duty Trucks, Light Duty Trucks and Others, Engines, and Finance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinotruk (Hong Kong) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.