SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 221,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,301 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.49% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $36,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SITE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 186.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 1st quarter valued at about $410,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 1st quarter valued at about $309,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on SITE. Loop Capital downgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $170.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $150.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 target price (down from $123.00) on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Friday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.88.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SITE opened at $170.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 45.16 and a beta of 1.54. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.81 and a 12 month high of $176.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.96.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $965.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.29, for a total value of $1,532,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 580,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,044,014.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Profile

(Free Report)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.