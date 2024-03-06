SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVS) Trading Down 0.6%

SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVS – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.90 and last traded at $26.96. Approximately 2,209 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 4,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.13.

The company has a market capitalization of $29.66 million, a P/E ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.31.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.68% of SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF (DIVS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World NR index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of dividend-paying companies from both developed and emerging markets. The fund seeks income and consistent dividend growth. DIVS was launched on Mar 30, 2012 and is managed by SmartETFs.

