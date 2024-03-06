Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after StockNews.com downgraded the stock from a hold rating to a sell rating. The stock had previously closed at $48.13, but opened at $46.20. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile shares last traded at $45.51, with a volume of 429,395 shares traded.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SQM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Institutional Trading of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Trading Down 7.4 %

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 3.2% during the third quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 7.6% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV raised its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 4.0% during the second quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 5,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 5.1% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.94% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.86 and its 200 day moving average is $52.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.07.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.51). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 37.86% and a net margin of 26.95%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.