Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC) Short Interest Update

Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,040,000 shares, an increase of 13.8% from the January 31st total of 3,550,000 shares. Currently, 15.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 930,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Solo Brands stock opened at $2.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Solo Brands has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $8.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.94 million, a PE ratio of 6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.35 and its 200 day moving average is $4.38.

DTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Solo Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup cut Solo Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. William Blair cut Solo Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Solo Brands in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Solo Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Solo Brands by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 150,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 40,600 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Solo Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $315,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Solo Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Solo Brands by 464.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 22,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Solo Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $3,938,000. 75.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor and lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

