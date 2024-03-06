Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,902 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Sonic Automotive were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Sonic Automotive by 1.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Sonic Automotive by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 381,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,207,000 after purchasing an additional 16,117 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,804,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SAH. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sonic Automotive from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet downgraded Sonic Automotive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.40.

Shares of SAH opened at $51.25 on Wednesday. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.02 and a 52-week high of $60.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.17). Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 28.06% and a net margin of 1.24%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.14%.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

