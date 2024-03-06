Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:SKHCF) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.02

Shares of Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHCF – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $20.02 and traded as low as $17.91. Sonic Healthcare shares last traded at $17.95, with a volume of 492 shares changing hands.

Sonic Healthcare Stock Down 5.5 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.02.

Sonic Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sonic Healthcare Limited offers medical diagnostic services to medical practitioners, hospitals, community health services, and their collective patients. The company provides laboratory medicine/pathology testing services, such as biochemistry, cytopathology, genetics, haematology, histopathology, immunoserology, microbiology, molecular pathology, prenatal testing, toxicology, and ancillary functions; and radiology services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT), ultrasound, X-ray, mammography, nuclear medicine, PET CT, interventional procedures, and bone mineral densitometry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.