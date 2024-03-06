Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) PT Raised to $7.00 at Susquehanna

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at Susquehanna from $6.50 to $7.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the energy company’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.07% from the stock’s current price.

SWN has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $6.30 to $6.90 in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwestern Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.81.

Southwestern Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:SWN opened at $7.00 on Monday. Southwestern Energy has a 12 month low of $4.57 and a 12 month high of $7.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.12.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Southwestern Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 4,550.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,735,368 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $108,678,000 after purchasing an additional 21,268,002 shares in the last quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $120,352,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 105.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,832,745 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $125,201,000 after purchasing an additional 10,686,088 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 269.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,958,070 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $100,079,000 after purchasing an additional 10,175,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 21.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,933,972 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $401,047,000 after purchasing an additional 9,882,224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

