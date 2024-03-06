Splash Beverage Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.62 and last traded at $0.59. Approximately 60,981 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 194,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBEV. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Splash Beverage Group by 9,981.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,440,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after buying an additional 1,426,410 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Splash Beverage Group by 670.5% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 91,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 79,250 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Splash Beverage Group by 18.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 13,880 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Splash Beverage Group by 107.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 36,300 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splash Beverage Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 6.12% of the company’s stock.

Splash Beverage Group, Inc engages in the manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and sale of various beverages in the United States. The company's products include flavored tequilas under the SALT Naturally Flavored Tequila name; hydration and energy products under the TapouT Performance name; wine under the Copa di Vino name; and Pulpoloco Sangria.

