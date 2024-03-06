SSP Group (LON:SSPG) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $217.39

Shares of SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 217.39 ($2.76) and traded as low as GBX 213.60 ($2.71). SSP Group shares last traded at GBX 216 ($2.74), with a volume of 1,122,248 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SSPG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.68) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, SSP Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 317.50 ($4.03).

SSP Group Stock Performance

SSP Group Cuts Dividend

The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 535.27. The company has a market cap of £1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21,720.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 224.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 217.39.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. SSP Group’s payout ratio is currently 30,000.00%.

Insider Activity at SSP Group

In other SSP Group news, insider Jonathan Davies sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 236 ($3.00), for a total value of £354 ($449.30). 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SSP Group Company Profile

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It also operates sandwich shops, cafes, bars, and restaurants.

