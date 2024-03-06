SSP Group (LON:SSPG) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $217.39

Shares of SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 217.39 ($2.76) and traded as low as GBX 213.60 ($2.71). SSP Group shares last traded at GBX 216 ($2.74), with a volume of 1,122,248 shares trading hands.
SSPG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.68) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, SSP Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 317.50 ($4.03).
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. SSP Group’s payout ratio is currently 30,000.00%.
In other SSP Group news, insider Jonathan Davies sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 236 ($3.00), for a total value of £354 ($449.30). 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It also operates sandwich shops, cafes, bars, and restaurants.
