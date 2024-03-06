Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,910 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.06% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $7,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter valued at $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 343.4% during the 1st quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on SWK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.60.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE SWK opened at $88.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.12 and a 52 week high of $104.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.70.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.19. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a positive return on equity of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -155.77%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

