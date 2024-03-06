Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 6,716 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 280,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,716 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Vale were worth $3,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VALE. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Vale by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 11,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Vale by 44.7% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Vale by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vale by 8.7% in the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 3.1% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VALE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Vale from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised Vale from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.20 to $19.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Vale in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.98.

Vale Stock Performance

NYSE:VALE opened at $13.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Vale S.A. has a 12-month low of $12.22 and a 12-month high of $16.91.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $13.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 billion. Vale had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 20.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vale Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.3182 per share. This represents a yield of 9.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.10%.

About Vale

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

