Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 156,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,996 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.17% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $3,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 2,870.4% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 12,668,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,934,000 after purchasing an additional 12,242,269 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,622,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,898,000 after acquiring an additional 125,171 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 28.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,425,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,883,000 after acquiring an additional 977,639 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 12.8% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,013,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,012,000 after acquiring an additional 343,022 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 55.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,747,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,256,000 after acquiring an additional 981,491 shares during the period.

DFAE opened at $24.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.54 and a fifty-two week high of $24.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.22.

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

