Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,148 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $3,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 0.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 5.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,059 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 18.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 412 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 1.8% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,744 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in Paylocity by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 5,640 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PCTY. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Paylocity in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Paylocity from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target (down from $240.00) on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.47.

PCTY stock opened at $164.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.81. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $139.40 and a 52 week high of $230.52.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $326.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.34 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 21.37%. Sell-side analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Paylocity news, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 7,760 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total value of $1,295,532.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,746,468 shares in the company, valued at $291,572,832.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 7,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total transaction of $1,295,532.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,746,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,572,832.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 24,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total transaction of $4,299,716.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,587,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,383,899.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,664 shares of company stock worth $5,824,107 over the last ninety days. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

