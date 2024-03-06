Stifel Financial Corp Buys 113,788 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) by 240.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,788 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust worth $3,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 447.5% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total value of $46,435.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 194,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,967,565.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 5,539 shares of company stock valued at $115,326 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.08.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Price Performance

BXMT stock opened at $19.93 on Wednesday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $16.60 and a one year high of $23.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.27.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.45%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 175.89%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

