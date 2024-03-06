Stifel Financial Corp Buys 1,535 Shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 85,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 1.54% of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF worth $3,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 312,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,587,000 after purchasing an additional 25,526 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 263,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 252,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,974,000 after purchasing an additional 24,698 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 176,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,679,000 after purchasing an additional 5,871 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 122,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares during the period.

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VSDA opened at $48.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $269.17 million, a PE ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.62 and its 200-day moving average is $45.58. Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a 52 week low of $41.26 and a 52 week high of $49.20.

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Announces Dividend

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.0223 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%.

The VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (VSDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Victory Dividend Accelerator index. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying US large- and mid-cap stocks with a high likelihood of future dividend growth. VSDA was launched on Apr 18, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

