Stifel Financial Corp Buys 26,041 Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 462,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,041 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Barclays were worth $3,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BCS. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Barclays by 127.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Barclays by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC grew its position in Barclays by 139.3% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Barclays by 281.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,608 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Barclays during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCS stock opened at $8.72 on Wednesday. Barclays PLC has a 1 year low of $6.23 and a 1 year high of $8.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $33.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.47.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2671 per share. This is a boost from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. Barclays’s payout ratio is 37.96%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.00.

Barclays Profile

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

