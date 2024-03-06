Stifel Financial Corp Buys 4,227 Shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,227 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.25% of Global X MLP ETF worth $3,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 932.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Global X MLP ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Global X MLP ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Global X MLP ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Global X MLP ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MLPA opened at $47.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.40. Global X MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $39.52 and a 52 week high of $47.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.48 and a 200 day moving average of $44.82.

Global X MLP ETF Company Profile

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

