Stifel Financial Corp Buys 680 Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in argenx were worth $3,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARGX. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in argenx by 112.5% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC raised its stake in argenx by 22.1% in the third quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in argenx by 116.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in argenx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of argenx by 29.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on ARGX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on argenx from $615.00 to $560.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on argenx in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on argenx from $505.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on argenx from $518.00 to $522.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on argenx from $594.00 to $436.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $530.42.

argenx Stock Performance

Shares of ARGX stock opened at $388.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $387.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $448.75. The company has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a PE ratio of -75.62 and a beta of 0.65. argenx SE has a fifty-two week low of $327.73 and a fifty-two week high of $550.76.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($0.45). argenx had a negative net margin of 23.26% and a negative return on equity of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $417.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that argenx SE will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About argenx

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

