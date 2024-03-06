Stifel Financial Corp Buys 73,029 Shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Free Report) by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 229,258 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,029 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.24% of Kimbell Royalty Partners worth $3,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 433.3% during the 3rd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRP opened at $15.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.42. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP has a 52-week low of $13.85 and a 52-week high of $17.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 7.95 and a current ratio of 7.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.08.

Kimbell Royalty Partners ( NYSE:KRP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.13). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $99.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 221.74%.

In related news, Director Brett G. Taylor sold 22,327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total transaction of $350,087.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 402,536 shares in the company, valued at $6,311,764.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Brett G. Taylor sold 22,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total value of $348,062.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 380,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,927,473.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brett G. Taylor sold 22,327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total transaction of $350,087.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 402,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,311,764.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. TD Securities cut their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring and owning mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company serves as the general partner of the company. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

