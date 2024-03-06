Stifel Financial Corp Buys 9,623 Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 61.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,307 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,623 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.09% of Badger Meter worth $3,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,934 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 233,660 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,617,000 after purchasing an additional 58,941 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Badger Meter in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,230,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Badger Meter in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $354,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Badger Meter by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 139,823 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,116,000 after acquiring an additional 32,076 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Badger Meter news, VP William R. A. Bergum sold 1,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.23, for a total transaction of $221,221.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,096,919.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP William R. A. Bergum sold 194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.55, for a total transaction of $30,952.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,181,367.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP William R. A. Bergum sold 1,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.23, for a total transaction of $221,221.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,096,919.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMI opened at $161.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 51.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.84. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.46 and a 1-year high of $170.86.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $182.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.24 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.39%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Badger Meter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.50.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

