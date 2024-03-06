Stifel Financial Corp Cuts Stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 57.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 418,325 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $3,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $274,773,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in KeyCorp by 324.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,316,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,285,000 after acquiring an additional 10,945,274 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in KeyCorp by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,759,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,794,000 after acquiring an additional 8,391,787 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,162,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in KeyCorp by 140.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,698,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,617,000 after acquiring an additional 5,659,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

KEY has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of KEY opened at $15.02 on Wednesday. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.53 and a fifty-two week high of $18.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.50. The company has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 92.13%.

In related news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 3,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total value of $48,487.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,056,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 3,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $46,564.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Angela G. Mago sold 3,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total transaction of $48,487.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,630 shares in the company, valued at $3,056,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,442 shares of company stock valued at $303,914 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

