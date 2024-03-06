Stifel Financial Corp Cuts Stock Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,984 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $3,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 20.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917,683 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in DocuSign by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,683,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193,727 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in DocuSign by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,574,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,708,000 after purchasing an additional 23,359 shares in the last quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 4,122,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,629,000 after buying an additional 1,732,574 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 1.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,186,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,368,000 after buying an additional 58,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total transaction of $413,952.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,544,346.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total transaction of $413,952.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,544,346.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 499 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total value of $26,442.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,895.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,556 shares of company stock valued at $8,780,383 over the last quarter. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DOCU shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of DocuSign from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on DocuSign from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. TheStreet raised DocuSign from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DocuSign presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

DOCU stock opened at $51.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.47. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.11 and a 12 month high of $66.98.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. DocuSign had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $700.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

