Stifel Financial Corp Cuts Stock Position in Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its stake in Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,890 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.17% of Dream Finders Homes worth $3,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Dream Finders Homes alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 148.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Dream Finders Homes during the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 27,149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 24,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $770,796.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,615,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,029,727.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Lorena Anabel Fernandez sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $49,752.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,294,237.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 24,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $770,796.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,615,376 shares in the company, valued at $51,029,727.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 272,462 shares of company stock valued at $8,268,308 in the last ninety days. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Dream Finders Homes from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DFH

Dream Finders Homes Price Performance

NASDAQ DFH opened at $37.73 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.98. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.45 and a 1-year high of $40.40.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.68 million. Dream Finders Homes had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Dream Finders Homes Profile

(Free Report)

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes in Charlotte, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, Austin, Dallas, and Houston.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Finders Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Finders Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.