Stifel Financial Corp Decreases Position in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its stake in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,715 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.93% of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF worth $3,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 19.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 3,301 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 11.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 55,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 5,657 shares during the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concentrum Wealth Management boosted its holdings in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 24,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NXTG opened at $78.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $405.87 million, a P/E ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.89. First Trust Indxx NextG ETF has a one year low of $64.46 and a one year high of $79.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.33.

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.7482 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from First Trust Indxx NextG ETF’s previous dividend of $0.40.

The First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NXTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx 5G & NextG Thematic index. The fund tracks a tiered-weighted index of global equities related to next generation digital cellular technologies. NXTG was launched on Feb 17, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

